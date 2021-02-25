Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LLOY. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 43 ($0.56) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 33 ($0.43) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 43 ($0.56) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 39.33 ($0.51).

Shares of LON LLOY opened at GBX 39.34 ($0.51) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £27.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.34. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 53.85 ($0.70). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 36.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 32.13.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio acquired 377,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £139,763.06 ($182,601.33). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 378,947 shares of company stock worth $14,021,437.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

