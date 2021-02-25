Lloyds Banking Group’s (LYG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Societe Generale

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Societe Generale in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Investec lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

LYG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.14. 371,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,817,698. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $2.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67. The stock has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.45.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,542,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902,920 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 193.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,050,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651,475 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,582,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447,892 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,255,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,900,000 after buying an additional 2,247,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,142,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after buying an additional 1,794,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

