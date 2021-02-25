LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Shares Down 10%

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) dropped 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.62. Approximately 2,302,676 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 21,790,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average is $0.97. The company has a current ratio of 17.05, a quick ratio of 17.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get LM Funding America alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LM Funding America stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 112,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.73% of LM Funding America at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA)

LM Funding America, Inc, through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for LM Funding America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LM Funding America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.