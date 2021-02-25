Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to Issue $2.60 Quarterly Dividend

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 2.60 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.

Lockheed Martin has raised its dividend payment by 31.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Lockheed Martin has a dividend payout ratio of 39.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lockheed Martin to earn $26.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $10.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.6%.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $346.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.71. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $421.73. The firm has a market cap of $97.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.15.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

