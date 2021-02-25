Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires 9,040 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,533,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in National Vision were worth $69,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 10.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 181,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 10.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter.

Get National Vision alerts:

National Vision stock opened at $49.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $52.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,228.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.36.

Several research firms have issued reports on EYE. Berenberg Bank lowered National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on National Vision from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. National Vision has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE).

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.