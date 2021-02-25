Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Boosts Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 452,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,276 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $60,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,062,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,118,000 after purchasing an additional 152,367 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,378,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,841,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 47.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 42.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 961,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,828,000 after purchasing an additional 288,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 1.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 584,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,185 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BL opened at $124.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.19 and its 200 day moving average is $109.82. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.32 and a fifty-two week high of $154.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of -180.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $95.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $1,123,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,509.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BL. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.11.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

