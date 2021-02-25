Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Boosts Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 210,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,806 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $56,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 280.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 624,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,179,000 after buying an additional 32,099 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after buying an additional 8,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 729,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,221,000 after buying an additional 31,862 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total transaction of $886,650.00. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL opened at $294.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $263.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.48. The company has a market capitalization of $106.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $298.31.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $312.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.73.

The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

