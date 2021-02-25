Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Boosts Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 265,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Globant worth $57,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Globant by 1,104.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Globant by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $222.57 on Thursday. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $70.83 and a 1 year high of $244.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 176.64 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.84 and its 200-day moving average is $194.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. Equities research analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Globant from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Globant in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.25.

Globant Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.