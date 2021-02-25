Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Decreases Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 376,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,064 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.21% of Seagen worth $65,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Seagen by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $155.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.32. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.57 and a twelve month high of $213.94. The stock has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.03 and a beta of 1.11.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.76, for a total value of $1,454,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 13,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,449,083.86. Over the last three months, insiders sold 161,017 shares of company stock valued at $29,096,173. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.43.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

