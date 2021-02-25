Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 25,185 Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LRN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Stride by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Stride by 107.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 12,884 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stride in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the third quarter worth $476,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the third quarter worth $1,576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Stride news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 22,276 shares of Stride stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $509,229.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,272. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shaun Mcalmont sold 19,474 shares of Stride stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $508,660.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

LRN stock opened at $25.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Stride, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.89.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Stride had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $376.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Stride’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LRN. TheStreet lowered shares of Stride from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Stride from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Stride in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

