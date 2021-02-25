Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of HomeTrust Bancshares worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HTBI shares. TheStreet upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

NASDAQ HTBI opened at $23.64 on Thursday. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average of $17.63. The firm has a market cap of $394.48 million, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.68.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.30. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $35.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

In other news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $280,450. 7.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

