Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $524,000 Stock Position in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) by 304.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,120 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Rimini Street worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 151.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the third quarter worth about $63,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the third quarter worth about $76,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 60.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 32,085 shares during the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Rimini Street from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Rimini Street from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Rimini Street from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.

NASDAQ RMNI opened at $7.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $601.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.31, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $8.78.

In other Rimini Street news, EVP Kevin Maddock sold 30,000 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel B. Winslow sold 10,000 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $74,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,363 shares in the company, valued at $217,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,132 shares of company stock worth $1,564,725 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

