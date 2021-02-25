Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $572,000 in Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELMD. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Electromed during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Electromed during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Electromed by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 18,055 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Electromed by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 228,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 131,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Electromed by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELMD opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.48. Electromed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $19.73.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Electromed had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 11.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Electromed, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

ELMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Electromed in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electromed in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Electromed Profile

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

