Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New $516,000 Investment in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HZO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in MarineMax by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in MarineMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in MarineMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

HZO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on MarineMax from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. MarineMax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

In related news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $443,700.00. Also, Director Charles R. Oglesby sold 25,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $969,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,857.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,331 shares of company stock valued at $3,000,191. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HZO opened at $51.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.27 and a 200-day moving average of $33.61. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $51.82.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.76 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

