Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,727 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 41,420 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $8,544,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1,080.0% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $17.98 on Thursday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $23.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.99 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 4.34%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,946. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $174,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,926.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,734 shares of company stock valued at $410,390. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

