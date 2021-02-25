Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,360 Shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,690 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Farmers National Banc were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the third quarter worth $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 329.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the third quarter worth $140,000. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the third quarter worth $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FMNB. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Farmers National Banc from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmers National Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.83.

FMNB stock opened at $14.55 on Thursday. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $36.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Farmers National Banc Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

