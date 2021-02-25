Loudon Investment Management LLC Has $630,000 Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Loudon Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,187,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,696,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,679 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,416,275,000 after purchasing an additional 651,934 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 971,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,998,000 after purchasing an additional 409,252 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,775,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,305,000 after purchasing an additional 328,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,238,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,719,000 after purchasing an additional 247,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

DLR stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.25. 18,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,727,153. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $165.49. The stock has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.55.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $245,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,641. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

