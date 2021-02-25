Loudon Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

Loudon Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in CI Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in CI Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in CI Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in CI Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in CI Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $633,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CIXX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.93. 19,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,484. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.48. CI Financial Corp has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $18.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1417 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CIXX. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised shares of CI Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

