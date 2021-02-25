Loudon Investment Management LLC Sells 1,225 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Loudon Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 2.6% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 5.4% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth about $1,716,000. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in Amgen by 27.0% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth about $2,514,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, December 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.39.

AMGN stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $228.43. 40,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,539,896. The company has a market cap of $131.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.