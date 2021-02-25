Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Issues Earnings Results

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

NYSE LOW traded down $3.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $158.52. 6,606,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,961,207. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $180.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $116.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zelman & Associates raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.85.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

