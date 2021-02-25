LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. LSB Industries had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 31.58%.

NYSE LXU traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.67. 759,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,583. The company has a market cap of $136.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. LSB Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, sells, and markets chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

