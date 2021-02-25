Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 515,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 96,411 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Lumber Liquidators were worth $15,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LL. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the third quarter worth approximately $295,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the third quarter valued at $187,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the third quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the third quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the third quarter valued at $2,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

LL has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

Shares of NYSE LL opened at $25.30 on Thursday. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $35.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.54 million, a PE ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.15.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

