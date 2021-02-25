Lundin Energy AB (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lundin Energy AB (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LNDNF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lundin Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Lundin Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lundin Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lundin Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

OTCMKTS:LNDNF opened at $31.40 on Thursday. Lundin Energy has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $33.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.44 and its 200-day moving average is $24.89.

Lundin Energy Company Profile

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 693 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 858 MMboe.

