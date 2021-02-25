Macmahon Holdings Limited (MAH.AX) (ASX:MAH) Announces $0.00 Interim Dividend

Macmahon Holdings Limited (MAH.AX) (ASX:MAH) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.22.

About Macmahon Holdings Limited (MAH.AX)

Macmahon Holdings Limited provides mining and consulting services to mining companies in Australia, Southeast Asia, and South Africa. It offers surface mining services, including mine planning and analysis, drill and blast, bulk and selective mining, crushing and screening, fixed plant maintenance, water management, and equipment operation and maintenance.

