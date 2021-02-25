Maecenas Market Cap Achieves $1.79 Million (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 86.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 25th. In the last seven days, Maecenas has traded up 24.4% against the US dollar. One Maecenas token can now be purchased for $0.0261 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. Maecenas has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $810.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00055340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.97 or 0.00750021 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00031302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00036546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00061787 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00042572 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas (ART) is a token. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 tokens. The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maecenas Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

