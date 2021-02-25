Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Senior Officer Vincent Joseph Galifi Sells 74,709 Shares

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) Senior Officer Vincent Joseph Galifi sold 74,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.63, for a total transaction of C$7,966,220.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 580,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$61,894,876.32.

Vincent Joseph Galifi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Vincent Joseph Galifi sold 53,503 shares of Magna International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.87, for a total transaction of C$4,647,762.81.

TSE:MG opened at C$108.64 on Thursday. Magna International Inc. has a 1 year low of C$33.22 and a 1 year high of C$110.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$96.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$78.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.65 billion and a PE ratio of 71.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.549 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.12%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MG shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Magna International to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Magna International from C$77.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Magna International to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

