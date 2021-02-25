Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG)’s stock price traded down 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $82.30 and last traded at $82.31. 2,476,338 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 1,642,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.82.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Magna International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Magna International from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Magna International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Magna International from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Magna International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.60.

Get Magna International alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 57.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.80. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Magna International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 42,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Magna International by 6.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,817,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,173,000 after buying an additional 104,551 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC acquired a new stake in Magna International in the third quarter valued at $10,597,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Magna International in the third quarter valued at $7,122,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Magna International by 207.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.