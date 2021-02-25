Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Issues Earnings Results

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. Magnite updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ MGNI traded down $8.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.42. 7,156,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,686,417. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.38 and a beta of 2.45. Magnite has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $64.39.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MGNI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Truist cut shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Magnite from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Magnite from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Magnite currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

In other Magnite news, CFO David Day sold 18,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total value of $350,561.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,501,694.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $201,806.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 357,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,966,482.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,734 shares of company stock valued at $7,402,995 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

