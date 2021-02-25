Maker Price Tops $1,984.66 (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 13% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Maker has a total market capitalization of $1.98 billion and approximately $97.77 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maker has traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar. One Maker token can currently be bought for about $1,984.66 or 0.04266593 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00052766 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $325.08 or 0.00698859 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00030157 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00035782 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006263 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00059986 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003552 BTC.

About Maker

Maker is a token. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 995,239 tokens. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Buying and Selling Maker

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

