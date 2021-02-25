MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mannkind Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases such as diabetes, cancer, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The Company’s lead product, the Technosphere Insulin System, consists of the Company’s dry-powder Technosphere formulation of insulin and the Company’s MedTone inhaler through which the powder is inhaled into the deep lung. “

Get MannKind alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MannKind has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.88.

Shares of NASDAQ MNKD opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 2.28. MannKind has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in MannKind by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in MannKind by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in MannKind by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in MannKind by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in MannKind by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 29.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes.

See Also: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MannKind (MNKD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.