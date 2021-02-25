Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Mapfre in a research note on Monday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Mapfre in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of MPFRF opened at $1.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82. Mapfre has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.52.

Mapfre Company Profile

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accidents, savings and investment, retirement, burial, travel and lifestyle insurance; and homeowners, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicles, third-party liability and assets, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishments, and other insurance products.

