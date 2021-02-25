Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Price Target Increased to $4.75 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) had its price objective hoisted by Roth Capital from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marchex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Marchex stock opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.85. Marchex has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $3.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Marchex during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Marchex during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Marchex during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Marchex by 416.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 61,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Marchex by 3.9% during the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 2,640,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after buying an additional 98,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

