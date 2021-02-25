Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Director Sells $236,590.32 in Stock

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Director George M. Marcus sold 6,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total value of $236,590.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,879.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MMI traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,272. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.50. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $40.89.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.45. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 5.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 211.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.