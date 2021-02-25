Mark Grace Sells 4,314 Shares of Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) (TSE:ABT) Stock

Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) (TSE:ABT) Senior Officer Mark Grace sold 4,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.93, for a total value of C$85,978.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$195,074.84.

TSE:ABT opened at C$16.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$16.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$687.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.50. Absolute Software Co. has a 1-year low of C$6.70 and a 1-year high of C$18.53.

Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

