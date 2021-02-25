Marlowe plc (LON:MRL) Insider Alex Dacre Sells 2,459,738 Shares

Marlowe plc (LON:MRL) insider Alex Dacre sold 2,459,738 shares of Marlowe stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 715 ($9.34), for a total transaction of £17,587,126.70 ($22,977,693.62).

LON MRL opened at GBX 690 ($9.01) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 617.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 566.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.25. Marlowe plc has a 12-month low of GBX 315 ($4.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 720 ($9.41). The firm has a market capitalization of £416.86 million and a P/E ratio of 2,300.00.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.62) price target on shares of Marlowe in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Marlowe Company Profile

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

