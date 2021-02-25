Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.

Martin Marietta Materials has increased its dividend by 30.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Martin Marietta Materials has a dividend payout ratio of 20.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials to earn $10.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $347.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $135.08 and a 1-year high of $348.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $309.58 and its 200-day moving average is $264.21.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens raised Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.57.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

