Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $348.74

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $348.74 and last traded at $344.16, with a volume of 387 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $347.57.

MLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $344.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $311.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $233.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.57.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $309.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

