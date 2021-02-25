Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

MASI opened at $251.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.25, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.00. Masimo has a 52 week low of $143.90 and a 52 week high of $284.86.

Get Masimo alerts:

MASI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.14.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 11,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.50, for a total transaction of $3,056,412.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,553 shares in the company, valued at $64,735,109.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 6,038 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.31, for a total value of $1,638,169.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,140,675.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,273 shares of company stock valued at $33,575,334 in the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.