Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $295.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $251.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo has a 1-year low of $143.90 and a 1-year high of $284.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $265.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MASI shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.14.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 9,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.45, for a total value of $2,533,585.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,241 shares in the company, valued at $50,268,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 55,971 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.68, for a total transaction of $15,150,230.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,212 shares in the company, valued at $58,253,584.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,273 shares of company stock worth $33,575,334. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

