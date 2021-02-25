Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 22.09%.

Shares of DOOR stock traded down $4.48 on Thursday, reaching $110.75. The company had a trading volume of 209,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,951. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.08 and its 200 day moving average is $97.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 64.08 and a beta of 1.76. Masonite International has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $115.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.