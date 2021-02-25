Mastermyne Group Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:MYE)

Mastermyne Group Limited (ASX:MYE) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0075 per share on Sunday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Mastermyne Group Company Profile

Mastermyne Group Limited provides contracting services to the underground long wall mining operations and industrial products and services in coalfields and supporting industries of Queensland and New South Wales, Australia. The company offers various mining services and equipment to the coal mining industry including, new mine development, mine operation, roadway development, conveyors, outbye, ventilation, secondary support, long wall relocations, polymeric emergency strata consolidation, production and ancillary equipment, and mining consumables.

