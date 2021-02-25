Matson (NYSE:MATX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Matson (NYSE:MATX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.83 million. Matson had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

NYSE MATX traded down $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $71.45. The stock had a trading volume of 743 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,971. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Matson has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $79.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.17%.

Separately, Stephens boosted their target price on Matson from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Matson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

In other Matson news, SVP Branton B. Dreyfus sold 5,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $339,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,582.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

