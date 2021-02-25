Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) was upgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mattel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.97.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $19.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.85. Mattel has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $20.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1,971.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. Mattel had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Mattel’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mattel will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,530,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,075,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,773,000 after buying an additional 36,503 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at $1,196,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

