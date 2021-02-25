Maurice Sciammas Sells 172 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Maurice Sciammas sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.93, for a total transaction of $65,347.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 333,215 shares in the company, valued at $126,598,374.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Maurice Sciammas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.24, for a total transaction of $4,281,640.00.

On Thursday, February 11th, Maurice Sciammas sold 5,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.06, for a total transaction of $1,900,300.00.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Maurice Sciammas sold 4,956 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.89, for a total transaction of $1,848,042.84.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Maurice Sciammas sold 23,090 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total transaction of $8,462,023.20.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $387.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.71. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.12 and a 52 week high of $406.75. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 117.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.05%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,654,000 after buying an additional 9,859 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $28,393,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

