MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Trading Down 9.6% on Insider Selling

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) traded down 9.6% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $38.78 and last traded at $39.12. 1,301,568 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 822,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.26.

Specifically, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 35,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $1,295,157.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,482,643.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Curtis Ling sold 6,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $252,902.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 964,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,239,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,817 shares of company stock worth $4,656,755 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MXL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MaxLinear from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital increased their target price on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MaxLinear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.67.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. The business had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. MaxLinear’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 59.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile (NYSE:MXL)

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

