McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Shares Down 6.3%

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) shares were down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.19. Approximately 8,850,681 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 10,282,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MUX shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on McEwen Mining from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $493.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.09.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 28,251.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,991 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,585 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Company Profile (NYSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

