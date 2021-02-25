McNamara Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.6% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 83,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,916,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $2.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $215.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,847. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.62. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $219.93.

