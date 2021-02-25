MCP Income Opportunities Trust (MOT.AX) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:MOT)

MCP Income Opportunities Trust (MOT.AX) (ASX:MOT) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0083 per share on Monday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.

