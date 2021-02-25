MedicCoin (MEDIC) One Day Volume Tops $249.00

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One MedicCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MedicCoin has a market capitalization of $58,904.45 and $249.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded down 35.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MedicCoin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00048521 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003208 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 364.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000279 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000101 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MedicCoin

MEDIC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com. The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

MedicCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MedicCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MedicCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.