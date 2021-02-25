Medtronic plc Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.36 Per Share (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Medtronic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now forecasts that the medical technology company will earn $4.36 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.93.

NYSE:MDT opened at $118.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.84 and its 200-day moving average is $110.37. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $120.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $159.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $441,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.0% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.0% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 11,864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 112.5% during the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 34,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth $219,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

